Govt urged to arrest killers of ASWJ leader

PESHAWAR: The Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) has warned the government to launch a protest demonstration across the province if the murderers of their party leader were not arrested forthwith.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Maulana Fakhre Alam Siddique, ASWJ district convener, said that the party district president Maulana Ismail Darvesh along with security guard was killed by unidentified persons a week ago.

Terming the murder of the party local leader Ismail Darvesh an attempt to sabotage the peace of the city, he said the people of Peshawar had heaved a sigh of relief after restoration of peace. "It's a conspiracy to disturb peace in the provincial capital," Fakhre Alam said, adding, the ASWJ had been exercising restraint despite killing of its leaders since long. He said the party activists believed in taking legal action instead of taking law into their own hands.

In this regard, he said, they had held meetings with the district administration but no progress was made to trace out the murderers of Ismail Darvesh.