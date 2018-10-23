Mansha Bomb, son sent on judicial remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday sent Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb and his son to jail on judicial remand.

The ATC judge, Abdul Qayyum, has sent the accused to jail by November 9. Mansha Bomb and his son are accused of attacking Lahore Development Authority officials and forcefully usurping public and private land.

Mansha was arrested on October 15 from the Supreme Court premises. He had surrendered himself to the apex court and demanded to meet the chief justice. Last month, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered the immediate arrest of Mansha, however, the authorities had failed to fulfill the court's orders. At least 70 cases are registered against the alleged land grabber, according to the Punjab police.