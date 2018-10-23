CM invites German firms to invest in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday announced that the provincial government has created a one-window facility for the prospective investors at its public-private partnership (PPP) unit.

The CM made the announcement while addressing the inaugural session of a conference of German investors, titled ‘Made in Pakistan with German Engineering’, organised by the German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) at a local hotel.

Calling Sindh a land of opportunities, the CM informed the participants that the province offered several investment opportunities in different sectors such as energy, including both renewable and renewable sources, agriculture, textile, city design, heavy engineering, public transport and medicine.

There is a vast wind corridor in the province covering Jhimpir and Gharo near Karachi, the CM said, adding that it had a potential of producing 50,000 megawatts (MW) of wind power. According to Shah, the potential had not been tapped as the province was producing only 1,035 MW from the 20 existing projects while projects that were under installation would produce another 200 MW.

The CM said the provincial government was working to use solar energy for power production as solar panels could be installed for power generation all over the province. Mini and micro grids can be established in rural areas under the PPP mode, he added. “We are establishing a 50 MW solar power project at Majhand, Sehwan,” Shah said, claiming that all such projects offered vast investment opportunities.

Talking about coal energy, the CM said Sindh had vast coal reserves. He lauded German experts for providing technical help to mine coal from the province and produce power from it. “We are developing special economic zones and invite German companies to establish their factories there,” Shah said. He assured German firms that his government would extend full support to them if they established their factories in the province.

The CM remarked that the title of the conference, ‘Made in Pakistan with German Engineering’, had particularly made him glad. The time has come to have this theme materialised, he said. Shah praised GPCCI President Qazi Sajid Ali for organising the conference in Karachi. “Karachi is a hub of trade and industry with facilities of seaport, airport, rail network and goods transport, and availability of skilled and unskilled labour,” he said, adding that such features helped investors to get good returns. Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, German Consul General in Karachi Eugene Wollfarth and others also spoke at the conference.