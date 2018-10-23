Protesting nurses put 10 demands to health department

Scores of patients visiting the emergency rooms and admitted in different wards of public hospitals faced a lot of difficulties on Monday after nurses of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), the Civil Hospital Karachi and other facilities boycotted their duties to protest outside the Karachi Press Club.

Gathered under the banner of the Joint Nurses Action Committee (JNAC), the protesters vowed to continue their demonstration until their demands are accepted by the Sindh Health Department. The JNAC comprises the leadership of the Young Nurses Association Sindh, the Provincial Nurses Association and the Private School Nursing Association.

Afshan Nazli, a leader of nurses in Sindh, said they have put their 10 demands to the chief minister and the health department and requested them to accept and implement them immediately.

The first demand is to approve a four-tier formula for nurses, the second to release health professional allowance throughout the province, the third to implement the decision of the Pakistan Nurses Council and the provincial ombudsman about conducting a special exam to save the future of 400 nursing students.

The fourth demand is to raise the stipend of nursing students to Rs20,000 a month so it is equal to that of their counterparts in Punjab and KP, the fifth is to allow nursing schools DDO powers, the sixth to announce the setting up of a nursing university and allocate funds for it, the seventh to create new posts to appoint 14,000 more nurses.

The eighth demand is to appoint additional secretary (technical) in the health department from nursing cadre, the ninth to ensure the Sindh Public Service Commission’s announcement regarding positions of controller and deputy controller is followed, and the tenth to cancel the selection during the election of the Pakistan Nursing Council from Sindh.

JNAC member Ghulam Dastagir said they have already presented their justified demands to the health department but they are always ignored. “Nurses are considered the backbone of the health system, but the health department wants to disable it.”

Medical superintendents and directors of public hospitals said they had managed to run their facilities in the absence of nurses on Monday, but if they were to continue protesting, it would be difficult to manage things.

Government response

Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has said that she respects nurses and is ready to accept their legitimate demands, but she made it clear that she would not be blackmailed, as some of their demands are completely unacceptable.

“I’m willing to accept their legitimate demands regarding salaries, promotions and working conditions, but some of their demands, like promoting them to 22nd grade, are unacceptable,” Dr Azra said told a news conference at her office.

She said nursing is a part of essential services so the people associated with the profession should not be boycotting their duties, as it would create problems for patients, adding that they should instead negotiate and hold talks with the authorities.

“I want to improve the working conditions for nurses and help them in their capacity-building and professional development, but I won’t be blackmailed by their so-called associations,” she said, adding that there are no Masters or PhD degree holders in the nursing cadre who can be promoted to higher grades.

New dispensaries for Thar

The minister said the government will establish 70 to 80 more dispensaries in Tharparkar where trained community midwives and lady health workers will help pregnant women have better reproductive health, while pregnant women will be provided cash for visiting the health facilities and good packages to improve their nutritional status.

Responding to a question, she said that actions of Sindh’s government and health department have nothing to do with the federal administration or the prime minister’s statement regarding Tharparkar, adding that the provincial government has been working to improve the social, economic and health conditions in Thar for the past many years.

Doctors’ appointments

Defending the appointments of doctors through walk-in interviews, Dr Azra said the health department is facing an acute shortage of doctors so if it were to appoint them through the public service commission, it would take at least two years, adding that half the doctors do not accept offer letters, as they have to pursue their post-graduation and specialisation degrees.

“We are hiring doctors on a contractual basis through walk-in interviews. If they wish to be regularised, they will have to pass the public service commission exam,” she said, adding that once hired, these contractual doctors will not be able to get a transfer.

Measles campaign

The minister termed the ongoing measles campaign in interior Sindh “highly successful”, but conceded that there are some issues in Karachi, especially in District Korangi, New Karachi and the peripheral areas. She said these issues will be tackled in the remaining five days of the drive.

Funds for BMTs

Replying to a query about suspending funds to the National Institute of Blood Diseases for bone marrow transplant of deserving children, Dr Azra claimed that there were some transparency issues that forced them to stop the funding.

“As soon as they started receiving funds from the government, they increased their charges, which is unacceptable. We are looking for a place that is equally good and cost-effective to refer children for the transplants.”