Kati slams low gas supply

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) has expressed concerns over interrupted gas and water supply to the industry, which increased the cost and time of production, a statement said on Monday.

Kati President Danish Khan said that the industry was facing issues of higher cost of production and now interruption of gas and water supplies were creating more hurdles. If the situation prevailed, it would result in disastrous effects on the country’s economy, he added.

“Due to water shortage faced by the industry since several weeks, production has been disturbed, and if this continues, it would hurt our exports and eventually the economy.” He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Asad Umar and Adviser for Finance and Industry Abdul Razzaq Dawood to take immediate notice of the situation.