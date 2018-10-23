APTMA demands FTA review

KARACHI: The government is urged to review Free Trade Agreement with China, as it was charging 3.5 percent duty on textile imports from Pakistan, while had zero-rated imports from members of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), an industry official said on Monday.

“The government should remove custom duty and anti-dumping duty on import of Polyester Staple Fiber, which acts as a substitute for cotton, to enable the industry and its value chain to remain competitive in the international market,” Zahid Mazhar, chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Sindh Balochistan Region, said in a statement.

Mazhar said it was hoped that the government of Imran Khan would implement the textile policy presented by his team during the visit to APTMA early this year, so that the issues and problems faced by the textile industry may be resolved as the country has already suffered loss in exports of almost US$25 billion during the last five years.