Reduction in paper prices urged

LAHORE: The government should play a decisive role for reduction in paper prices as recent massive hikes have given a big blow to this business, a statement said on Monday.

The demand was raised at a meeting between LCCI acting president Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and a delegation of All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association (APPMA), it added. The LCCI acting president said paper prices are directly linked with the education sector and hike in its prices not only affects the traders, but also hits the common man hard.

The government should look into the matter and play its role in early reduction in paper prices to keep education in the range of common man, the delegation members said, adding that duties and taxes on imported paper should also be reduced in the larger interest of the masses.