Business first account relaunched

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading banks in Pakistan, has relaunched Faysal Business First Current Account with multiple benefits, a statement said on Monday.

The product is specifically designed to cater to the financial needs of the growing number of business individuals, sole proprietors, partnership and private Ltd companies, it added. Faysal Bank guarantees its commitment towards business entities in providing these unique services based on tiers (Silver, Gold and Platinum) according to the business’ needs.

Customers will now be able to redeem exclusive services like free intercity and same day clearing, pay order, classic debit card, mobit internet in silver category, etc, it said. Moreover, in gold category, all services of silver will be offered along with value-added services such as business cover and cash withdrawal insurance, ATM withdrawal waiver and interbank fund transfer.