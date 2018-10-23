Jazz leads in data services

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Jazz has achieved another telecom industry milestone by crossing 20 million broadband subscribers, a statement said on Monday.
This securely puts Pakistan’s leading digital communications company as the number one provider of 3G/4G data, it added. The growing reach of the broadband users at Jazz attests to a customer commitment to both the brand and service.
The broadband subscribers at Jazz are not just accessing the internet, but are also contributing to a large innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem, the statement said. Pakistan Telecommunications Authority’s (PTA) indicators for September 2018 showed that Jazz leads all other mobile operators with 20,431,479 mobile broadband subscribers.
