Jazz leads in data services

KARACHI: Jazz has achieved another telecom industry milestone by crossing 20 million broadband subscribers, a statement said on Monday.

This securely puts Pakistan’s leading digital communications company as the number one provider of 3G/4G data, it added. The growing reach of the broadband users at Jazz attests to a customer commitment to both the brand and service.

The broadband subscribers at Jazz are not just accessing the internet, but are also contributing to a large innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem, the statement said. Pakistan Telecommunications Authority’s (PTA) indicators for September 2018 showed that Jazz leads all other mobile operators with 20,431,479 mobile broadband subscribers.