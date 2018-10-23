JCR-VIS assigns PTCL AAA rating

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has been assigned low risk on debt rating by JCR-VIS, a statement said on Monday.

The PTCL received initial long-term entity rating of ‘AAA’ (Triple A) and short-term rating of ‘A-1+’ (A-One Plus) by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (JCR-VIS), it added. The assigned ratings reflect PTCL’s leading market position, extensive network infrastructure, strong financial risk profile and adequate business risk profile.

Long-term rating of AAA signifies highest credit quality with negligible risk factors being only slightly more than those for risk-free government of Pakistan’s debt, it said. Short-term rating of A-1+ signifies highest certainty of timely payment, healthy short-term liquidity, including internal operating factors and / or access to alternative sources of funds, and is below risk-free GoP’s short-term obligations.