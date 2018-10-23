JCR-VIS assigns PTCL AAA rating

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has been assigned low risk on debt rating by JCR-VIS, a statement said on Monday.
The PTCL received initial long-term entity rating of ‘AAA’ (Triple A) and short-term rating of ‘A-1+’ (A-One Plus) by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (JCR-VIS), it added. The assigned ratings reflect PTCL’s leading market position, extensive network infrastructure, strong financial risk profile and adequate business risk profile.
Long-term rating of AAA signifies highest credit quality with negligible risk factors being only slightly more than those for risk-free government of Pakistan’s debt, it said. Short-term rating of A-1+ signifies highest certainty of timely payment, healthy short-term liquidity, including internal operating factors and / or access to alternative sources of funds, and is below risk-free GoP’s short-term obligations.
KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has been assigned low risk on debt rating by JCR-VIS, a statement said on Monday.
The PTCL received initial long-term entity rating of ‘AAA’ (Triple A) and short-term rating of ‘A-1+’ (A-One Plus) by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (JCR-VIS), it added. The assigned ratings reflect PTCL’s leading market position, extensive network infrastructure, strong financial risk profile and adequate business risk profile.
Long-term rating of AAA signifies highest credit quality with negligible risk factors being only slightly more than those for risk-free government of Pakistan’s debt, it said. Short-term rating of A-1+ signifies highest certainty of timely payment, healthy short-term liquidity, including internal operating factors and / or access to alternative sources of funds, and is below risk-free GoP’s short-term obligations.
Comments