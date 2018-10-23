Rupee eases

KARACHI: The rupee ended 17 paisas down against the dollar on Monday, owing to higher demand from importers after weekly holidays and fears of further depreciation in the local unit, dealers said. The rupee ended at Rs133.89 to the dollar as against the closing of last Friday at Rs133.72, in the interbank foreign exchange market. In cash ready market, the rupee slightly gained, as buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs133/Rs134 as compared to the last closing of Rs133.20/Rs134.20.