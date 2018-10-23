Stocks end flat, as economic uncertainty spooks investors

KARACHI: Stocks closed flat on Monday following a volatile session, as investors traded cautiously due to economic uncertainty and FATF risks, despite Asad Umar’s assurances that the government has the economic situation of the country under control, dealers said.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said, “The market was bullish in the morning due to the finance minister's assurances to the brokerage community over the weekend.” Deferral of electricity tariff hike yet again did not appear to have any impact on power-intensive industries, like steel. Increase of prices by Honda Atlas Cars led to a rally in the auto sector.

The market succumbed to bearish sentiment later in the day upon economic headwinds and fears related to the FATF. “We expect the market to be negative, unless some good news comes out of the prime minister's visit to Saudi Arabia”, she said. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.22 percent or 84.85 points to close at 38,345.42 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a decline of 0.47 percent or 86.64 points to end at 18,362.61 points level.

As many as 385 scrips were active in today’s session, of those 234 moved up, 139 retreated, and 12 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 235.357 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 231.245 billion shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks closed lower on investor concerns for weak economic outlook amid dismal data for the current account deficit for July-September 2018 at $3.6 billion.” Government deferment of power tariff in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting and finance minister’s assurances during PSX visit to consider proposals of incentives and tax losses carry forward invited mid-session support.

Concerns over IMF conditions for bailout package, likely raise in power tariff and interest rates, as well as further rupee depreciation and uncertainty over corporate earnings outlook played a catalytic role in the bearish close, he added.

Last week, the market gained more than 900 points, after two successive weeks of declines, which eroded the KSE-100 index by more than 3,400 points. The start of the capital market was positive and it made a day high of 38,783 points, gaining nearly 500 points. But selling pressure before the close of the market trimmed the overall share values.

The inherent sentiment after Finance Minister Asad Umar’s meeting with members of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) was that the government would make all out efforts to boost exports and reduce the cost of doing business. The highest gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs99.99 to close at Rs2,599.99/share, and Indus Motor Company, up Rs61.20 to finish at Rs1,285.23/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs120.00 to close at Rs2,280.00/share, and Rafhan Maize, down Rs99.00 to close at Rs6,901.00/share. TRG Pakistan Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 15.814 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.99 to close at Rs25.14/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Fauji Cement, recording a turnover of 11.059 million shares, and losing Rs0.47 to end at Rs22.15/share.