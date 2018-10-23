Tue October 23, 2018
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

SBP reminds banks to screen for individuals on UNSC, ATA lists

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday reiterated not to provide financial services to individuals banned under the UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions or the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 to prevent transactions pertaining to terrorism financing.

“No services shall be provided to individuals designated under UN Security Council Resolutions or proscribed under ATA, 1997,” the SBP said in detailed guidelines for banks and exchange companies on Targeted Financial Sanctions (TFS) for prevention of Terrorism Financing and Proliferation Financing under UNSC Act, 1948 and ATA, 1997. Under the guidelines, banks and exchange companies have to ensure meticulous compliance of the statutory and regulatory framework.

The company’s information system managing the transactions should be able to screen the designated and proscribed individual on real time basis, the central bank advised.

The updated consolidated list of persons designated/proscribed under UNSC Act 1948 and ATA, 1997 respectively should be updated in the company’s information system and be available throughout the company’s network, including franchises/third party payment booths etc.

The SBP during the course of inspection would check the availability of these updated lists in exchange companies. “Unique Identification Numbers eg CNICs, passports etc available in the UNSC sanction lists and lists of proscribed individuals under ATA, 1997 shall be blocked in company’s information system,” the SBP said.

Any similarity between the identification information of the customer and that of designated/proscribed entities and persons should be properly investigated for necessary action, as per law, including reporting to the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), the banks and exchange companies have been directed. The SBP said special attention should be given to the screening of remittances received from or transfer made to ‘high-risk’ jurisdictions, as identified by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Internal controls shall be strengthened by means of deploying adequate systems for real time screening and allocating sufficient/trained resources to ensure meticulous compliance of TFS regime,” the SBP said.

It asked that antecedents of all employees, franchise owners and their employees along with the persons associated with the third party business relationships eg landlords, vendors etc should be reviewed on an ongoing basis to ensure that no designated/proscribed individual was associated/working with the banks and exchange companies.

