Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

ISLAMABAD: The Asia Pacific Group (APG), part of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has not conveyed whether or not Pakistan will manage to crawl out of its gray list, the finance ministry said on Monday.

“The APG team did not share any assessment in written or verbal forms whether Pakistan will continue to remain on FATF gray list or not,” the ministry said in a statement, referring to a weeklong meeting of APG team with the officials earlier this month.

The regular APG assessment is part of the country’s APG membership requirements and every country in the globe is required to undergo assessment of anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.

APG and assessment teams from China, Turkey, UK, USA, Indonesia and Maldives are conducting Pakistan’s assessment. “The purpose of the assessment is to gauge the level of compliance on key AML/CFT areas including adequacy and effectiveness of laws, policies and coordination, implementation of preventive measures, powers and capacity of FMU (Financial Monitoring Unit), supervisory and law enforcement agencies, use of financial intelligence and international cooperation,” the finance ministry said.

The APG assessment team held meetings with all AML/CFT stakeholders in the country during the onsite visit between 8 to 19 October. “This process will culminate in July 2019 in APG’s annual meeting and in between draft reports would be exchanged with APG including one face to face meeting in April 2019,” the ministry added.

All countries undergo regular mutual evaluation process using a global assessment methodology and procedures. As of date the AML/CFT assessments of 60 countries have been completed across the globe out of which 16 countries are the members of APG.

“It is the third mutual evaluation of Pakistan the first two were held in 2004 and 2009 respectively,” the finance ministry said. The ministry said the country is passing through two separate processes of the Financial Action Task Force and Asia Pacific Group related to AML and CFT.

“Both processes i.e. FATF Action Plan and APG’s mutual evaluation are distinct and may not be mixed,” the finance ministry said. The government agreed the FATF Action, which is being implemented with timelines from January 2019 till September 2019. The FATF is monitoring its progress on quarterly basis.

“The focus of this action plan is on the implementation of TF (terrorist financing) regime in Pakistan,” the ministry added. In February, Paris-based FATF decided to place Pakistan in the grey list of countries that lacked measures to prevent money laundering and terror financing. Pakistan was listed as grey in 2012 but was removed in 2015 after it made efforts to address the concerns of the group.

APG assessment team headed by APG’s Executive Secretary Gordon Hook held a meeting with Finance Minister and discussed the country’s AML/CFT regime. The Finance Minister, during the meeting with APG team, assured Pakistan’s strong commitment for a robust AML/CFT regime as per international standards.

Umar expressed the government’s commitment to implement the international AML/CFT standards and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong and unequivocal commitment to work with APG and FATF in the fight against money laundering, terrorism financing and other financial crimes.

The finance minister said the country would continue to take all actions required to further strengthen its AML/CFT regime. Hook thanked the finance minister for hosting APG’s onsite visit and acknowledged Pakistan’s progress in AML/CFT areas.