Security guard killed foiling robbery bid

KARACHI: No let-up has been witnessed in the ever-increasing incidents of street crime and robberies in Karachi despite the tall claims of the law enforcement agencies.

Five law enforcers, two minor girls, a woman and a businessman are among the 45 people who have lost their lives, besides more than 500 who have been injured, in different robberies so far this year.

In the latest incident, a security guard was gunned down in his attempt to foil a robbery at a superstore in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood late on Sunday evening.

Sharea Noor Jahan police officials said the incident took place at Al-Jalal Mart near the Farooq-e-Azam mosque in Block-K. They said the security guard had tried to fight off two men who wanted to rob the superstore.

SHO Rana Umair said that one of the men shot the guard once in the eye and the latter died on the spot, adding that two more accomplices were present during the robbery but they stayed outside the store.

The security guard was later identified as 51-year-old Bashir Ahmed, son of Rana Gul Ahmed. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for completing the medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his family.

A police team later reached the crime scene to conduct their investigations. The officials said the suspects looted cash and other valuables from the superstore before leaving.