Don’t place patients on ventilator for unlimited time: Mufti Taqi

KARACHI: Eminent Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has said that patients should not be placed on ventilators for unlimited time if there is no hope of their recovery and attendants should follow the advice of doctors about their patients’ health and well-being, says a press release.

“Extraordinary measures should not be taken for the treatment of a patient where it is known that it would definitely enhance the sufferings of a patient but cure is least likely,” Mufti Taqi Usmani said while speaking on “End of Life and Palliative Care: An Islamic Perspective”, at concluding day of Karachi Con’18 of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) here at a local hotel on Sunday.

Two-day Karachi Con’18 was city's biggest gathering of medical professionals, practitioners, researchers and medical students which was attended by over 2,000 participants from public and private health facilities, medical universities of the country, research institutions and various emerging issues and challenges facing the medical fraternity came under discussion at the conference.

On the occasion, 11 leading NGOs and institutions which are serving the suffering humanity in the country, including Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS), National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD), SINA Health and Education Services, Patient Aid Foundation, Indus Hospital Transfusion Services, Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE), Bait-ul-Sakoon Cancer Hospital, Omair Sana Foundation, Dua Foundation, Prevention of Blindness (POB) Eye Hospital Karachi and Alkhidmat Foundation were acknowledged Excellence in Healthcare Awards.