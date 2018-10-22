Mansehra divided into 12 zones for anti-measles drive

MANSEHRA: The Health Department has divided Mansehra into 12 zones to administer over 256,000 children with anti-measles vaccines.

“The waterborne diseases are common in our society owing to use of unhygienic water and polluted environment, which directly infects our children and this measles vaccination drive would keep them away from such ailments in future,” Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, the district health officer, told a meeting, chaired by Assistant Commissioner Mohaiz Sanaullah.

The meeting, which was attended among others by Dr Humayun, the district coordinator EPI, and Shaji Abbasi, the representative of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

Dr Shahzad said that children from 9 months to 5 years of age from remote and hilly parts of the district were kept on the priority to administer them the vaccine.

He said the two-week anti-measles drive was going to end in the district on October 27 this year.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Mohaiz Sanaullah said that the health department was actively pursuing its task to administer measles vaccine.