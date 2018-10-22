Mon October 22, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 22, 2018

Malakand RPO’s speech goes viral on social media

PESHAWAR: A speech by a senior police officer to his subordinates in Lower Dir district about respecting the general public and taking care of their rights has gone viral on social media.

The regional police officer Malakand, Mohammad Saeed Wazir, while addressing a police darbar in Lower Dir a few days ago directed his subordinates not to ruin the lives of people by lodging fake FIRs only to show their performance.

“I don’t need FIRs like ones about 95 grams of Charas, which has become a set pattern for years. In Mardan, the pattern is of 89 grams, which are all done only to show performance. If you really want to do something better, go after those selling the drugs, who spread terror in the society and who are the most wanted criminals,” Saeed Wazir told the sub-divisional police officers, station house officers and others.

A large number of people on Facebook, Twitter and other social media forums have asked other police officers to follow the same as it will not only improve the image of the force but the cops will earn more respect from the public.

“For the first time, I am hearing such words from a police officer,” one Junaid Anjum said on his Facebook page. The 11-minute clip of the speech on his page has been shared by more than 21,100 people with thousands of others commenting and liking it.

“Respect for the thoughts of the police officer. I hope all the PROs, DPOs, SDPOs and SHOs listen the speech and follow Saeed Khan Wazir,” said another FB comment.

The general public lauded the speech as thousands of innocent people are bothered, humiliated and tortured at checkpoints or during the daily search operations in all parts of KP.

