Two alleged ice traffickers held

KOHAT: The police during checking on the Kohat-Bannu road arrested two ice traffickers and seized 61 grams of drug from them on Sunday, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohanzeb said that following the reports of the secret agencies, the police barricaded the Kohat-Bannu road at Baqazai Chowk. On thorough search, the police seized 61 grams of the ice from a vehicle and arrested the alleged drug traffickers identified as Sultan Muhammad, resident of Peshawar and Andaz Khan, hailing from Khyber tribal district.