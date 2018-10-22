Opposition being pressured into recognising PTI govt: Fazl

CHARSADDA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that the political parties were deprived of their mandate in the polls and the opposition was being pressured into recognising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to reporters here, he maintained that the PTI government was de facto and such governments had been in power in the past too. “This government resembles the one headed by Shaukat Aziz during General Musharraf’s era,” he recalled.

JUI-F district head Maulana Mohammad Hashim Khan, former Member National Assembly Maulana Gohar Shah and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that in Pakistan the judiciary and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were used to form governments. He asserted that the opposition was united and would not recognise the incumbent government as they did not consider it legal.

He alleged that NAB had been set up to blackmail the politicians and destroy their reputation.

Former military dictator retired General Pervez Musharraf disrespected judiciary by not appearing before the court in the high treason case against him, he maintained.

“It is ironic that General Yahya Khan broke up Pakistan but he was given a 30-gun salute while Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who brought back over 90,000 imprisoned soldiers from India was hanged to death,” he argued.

In reply to a question, the Maulana said the PTI government had not approached his party for negotiations.

The JUI-F chief alleged that the courts could not convict those accused of blasphemy due to pressure from the West. He said the government, the constitution and the law had become ineffective due to international pressure.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman remarked that the government could not be run through donations.

He maintained that PTI’s federal government had pushed the country towards economic meltdown. He said the new generation was deceived in the name of bringing a change.

He said the PTI rulers were inexperienced and lacked the vision to address the issues being faced by the people. He said the country could not progress by making empty promises and through idealism. Earlier, he offered condolences to Haji Hameedullah on the death of his mother.