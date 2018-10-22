Kang wins LPGA Shanghai

SHANGHAI: Danielle Kang said she had a “temper tantrum” and was given a stiff talking to from her caddie on her way to victory in the inaugural $2.1 million Buick LPGA Shanghai on Sunday.

The American also revealed the crippling anxiety she has battled in recent months, after she saw off a pack of rivals to win by two shots on a nerve-jangling final day.

Kang, who turned 26 on Saturday, carded a final-round 69 for a total 13-under-par 275 at a breezy and overcast Qizhong Garden Golf Club, where seven players tied for second. Kang, ranked 29th in the world, adds Shanghai to the Women’s PGA Championship — a major — she won last year.