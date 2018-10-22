RISJA calls for action against attackers

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) in an emergency meeting held the other day condemned unwarranted attack on its president Afzal Javed at the Bhutto Ground.

The association demanded action against all those responsible for attack including some of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials.

Afzal, who was performing his professional duties, was manhandled by the CDA officials who showed highly deplorable attitude.

It also recommended lodging FIR against all those who were at the forefront of the incident and those who were behind the attack. RISJA called on the Islamabad administration to extend protection to sports journalists in their endeavor to perform their professional obligations.