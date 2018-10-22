Rodriguez retains IBF title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIAMI: Unbeaten Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rodriguez retained his International Boxing Federation bantamweight world title Saturday with a 12-round split decision over previously undefeated Australian Jason Moloney in Orlando, Florida.
Two judges scored the bout 115-113 for Rodriguez, who improved to 19-0 with 12 knockouts. A third judge gave it to Moloney by the same score, but the Aussie fell to 17-1 with 14 knockouts.
The bout was part of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series, with the victory sending Rodriguez into a clash with Japan’s Naoya Inoue.
In other world title action stateside on Saturday, Demetrius Andrade won the vacant World Boxing Organization middleweight crown with a punishing 12-round unanimous decision over Walter Kautondokwa of Namibia in Boston.
Kautondokwa was a late replacement for British southpaw Billy Joe Saunders, who tested positive for a banned stimulant in August.
The WBO said Saunders voluntarily vacated the title after the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission declined to give him a license at an October hearing.
Andrade knocked down Kautondokwa four times in the first four rounds en route to the victory, improving to 26-0 with 16 knockouts.
Two judges scored the fight 120-104 for Andrade while the third saw it 119-105. Kautondokwa fell to 17-1 with 16 knockouts.
