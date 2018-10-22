Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Sports

AFP
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rodriguez retains IBF title

MIAMI: Unbeaten Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rodriguez retained his International Boxing Federation bantamweight world title Saturday with a 12-round split decision over previously undefeated Australian Jason Moloney in Orlando, Florida.

Two judges scored the bout 115-113 for Rodriguez, who improved to 19-0 with 12 knockouts. A third judge gave it to Moloney by the same score, but the Aussie fell to 17-1 with 14 knockouts.

The bout was part of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series, with the victory sending Rodriguez into a clash with Japan’s Naoya Inoue.

In other world title action stateside on Saturday, Demetrius Andrade won the vacant World Boxing Organization middleweight crown with a punishing 12-round unanimous decision over Walter Kautondokwa of Namibia in Boston.

Kautondokwa was a late replacement for British southpaw Billy Joe Saunders, who tested positive for a banned stimulant in August.

The WBO said Saunders voluntarily vacated the title after the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission declined to give him a license at an October hearing.

Andrade knocked down Kautondokwa four times in the first four rounds en route to the victory, improving to 26-0 with 16 knockouts.

Two judges scored the fight 120-104 for Andrade while the third saw it 119-105. Kautondokwa fell to 17-1 with 16 knockouts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding