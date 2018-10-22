Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Defeat against India triggers in-team fighting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey has been dragged to the brink as defeat against India triggered verbal clashes amongst officials and senior players as a result head coach Saqlain was asked to pack his bags.

The head coach was seen exchanging hot words with manager Hasan Sardar over failing to substitute goalkeeper Imran Butt during match against India. It has been learnt that when captain Rizwan Sr requested team management to change Imran Butt under the bar as he was not performing well, Saqlain acted and asked the reserve goalkeeper to get ready.

However, manager Hasan Sardar and assistant coach Rehan Butt, who happened to Imran’s brother, told head coach not to intervene and sit on bench instead. Hassan was also seen using derogatory language against Saqlain and asked him not to intervene in coaching matters.

Pakistan took the lead early against India but could not hold on to one goal advantage. The infighting between officials and later amongst the senior players resulted in miss coordination and ultimately 3-1 defeat.

Two senior players captain Rizwan and former captain Mohammad Irfan were also seen exchanging hot words during the match against India.

It has also been learnt that Hassan, who happened to be one of the worst ever administrators in hockey, was seen abusing Saqlain even after the match.

Following total mismanagement and mishandling of the team during important match against India, Saqlain was told by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official to pack his bags and get back home.

“Saqlain has been asked that he is no more part of the team. He was booked to return home by the first available flight,” a PHF official when approached said.

One after another controversies dragged the game of hockey to new low with no one there to stem the rot.

Bad management and non-professional administration of the PHF during the last three years has not only resulted in poor performance, it also gave birth to one controversy after another. The incident occurred on field in Oman the other day is yet proved that things are not being managed by the PHF.

With World Cup just around the corner, such amateurish handling of the team would bring bad name to the country and the game of hockey. Hasan is famous for handling and managing the affairs in worst way. He was chief selector of Pakistan hockey when the team finished last in 2010 World Cup. He was blamed at that time for not considering deserving players for the Cup.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding