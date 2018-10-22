ICC TEST RANKINGS: Abu Dhabi heroics lift Abbas to world No 3

DUBAI: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas rose to number three in the Test bowling rankings on Sunday following his 17 wickets in the series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.

The 28-year-old took 10 for 95 to help Pakistan to their biggest Test win — a 373-run hammering of Australia — in the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday, giving them a 1-0 series win. He took seven wickets in the drawn first Test in Dubai.

The new International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings see Abbas shoot to third from 14th and he is now behind only England’s James Anderson and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada.

Abbas has taken 59 wickets in his 10 matches and became the joint second-fastest Pakistani to take 50 wickets during the second Test — a mark he shares with legendary paceman Waqar Younis and Shabbir Ahmed.

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Yasir Shah was the fastest to reach 50 wickets, taking just nine Tests.

It was the Abbas show in Abu Dhabi all right. In the first Australia innings, he led the way with 5-33 to help Pakistan take a 137-run lead. Then, after the batsmen had set Australia 538 to win, he scythed through the top and middle order on his way to figures of 5-62.

No surprise then that he has dashed up the ICC Test player rankings for bowlers, all the way from No 14 to No 3 with career-best rating points of 829.

Among the other Pakistani bowlers to make big moves up the ladder was Bilal Asif, who picked up three wickets in the first innings. With the six he got in the first Test, Asif now has nine wickets in two appearances, which has helped him get to No 52, a rise of 17 spots.

This was also a Test where many of the Pakistani batsmen got big scores without, remarkably, getting to three figures. Fakhar Zaman, on debut, hit 94 and 66. Sarfraz Ahmed, the captain, also had two good outings, scoring 94 and 81. Azhar Ali (64) and Babar Azam (99) also scored half-centuries in the second innings.

Asad Shafiq, with 0 and 44, slid three spots to 24th, but the others all moved up. Sarfraz rose 17 places to No 25, Babar nine spots to 76th, Azhar held on his place at No 15, and Fakhar entered the table at a solid 68th.

Understandably, there wasn’t much joy in the rankings for the Australians.

Usman Khawaja scored just 3 in the first innings and didn’t bat in the second after sustaining a meniscal tear that might require surgery. He had reached No 10 after his heroics in the first Test, but came down one spot after the Abu Dhabi Test.

The Marsh brothers Shaun and Mitchell also had poor Tests, and series, and that was reflected in the rankings too, but there was good news for Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, three players who made their debuts in the series and gave decent accounts of their abilities.

Finch followed up his 62 and 49 in the first Test with 39 and 31, and rose15 spots to 59th. Head was up into the top 100 at No 97, and while Labuschagne remained outside the top 100 in the batting table despite a rise of 76 places, his leg-spin, which netted him five wickets in Abu Dhabi, took him up to No 65 among bowlers, a jump of 35 positions.