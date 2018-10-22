Angry mob pelts stones at police at site of Indian rail accident

AMRITSAR, India: An angry mob threw stones at police on Sunday near the site of a deadly railway accident in north India, demanding immediate financial compensation for the families of the victims and government jobs for those who lost wage-earners. A group of about 100 people staged the protest in the northern city of Amritsar where a train ploughed through a crowd gathered to watch the burning of effigies and a fireworks display on Friday as part of a Hindu festival, killing 59.Many of the victims were either on the railway tracks or near them and did not hear the commuter train coming in the noise of the crackers and giant effigies burning in the darkness, witnesses and officials said.