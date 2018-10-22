China expects major role of Pak businessmen in CIIE

BEIJING: Chinese government expects Pakistan’s major participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), that is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is among the top dignitaries who have been invited to attend the opening session of the CIIE that reflects China’s sincere desire to step up its trade ties with Pakistan.

The expo provides a major opportunity to Pakistani public and private sectors to take benefit of it for overcoming the existing trade deficit in the bilateral trade. In this high-profile business event, Pakistan has been granted a status of ‘Guest of Honur’. This ensures the provision of all possible facilities and benefits to the Pakistani pavilion. It is also a reflection of special gesture of goodwill towards Pakistan , especially when the country’s Prime Minister is going to participate in it.

According to Pakistan 's Ambassador Masood Khalid, a pavilion of Pakistani companies exporting various items to China will be set up at the expo. This will facilitate enhancing Pakistan’s export to China and to improve its balance of trade position between the two countries.

“We expect Pakistan’s participation in the CIIE in a big way. It will be a great opportunity for the Pakistani traders to explore the Chinese market and enhance their export to China, said an official of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Chinese Envoy in Islamabad Yao Jing had stated earlier that the CIIE could help Pakistan to overcome trade imbalance between the two countries. The Chinese embassy in Islamabad will be fully facilitating the Pakistani businessmen to avail the opportunity, he added.

The CIIE is the world's first large-scale national exhibition to be centred around imports. Driven by continued supply-side structural reform and the comprehensive implementation of innovation-driven development strategies in recent years, China is in the process of developing a new form of consumption-led economic growth. A total of 2,800 companies from all the G20 member states, as well as 50 countries and regions along the Belt and Road will participate in the expo.