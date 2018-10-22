Air Chief Mujahid Anwar visits headquarters of UAE Air Force

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Sunday visited the headquarters of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force.

On his arrival at the headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of UAE Air Force presented him the guard of honour, said a message received here.Later the Air Chief called on Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammad Al-Alawi, Commander UAE Air Force and Air Defence (AF&AD) in his office.

During the meeting the Air Chief said excellent mutual cooperation had always been a matter of pride for both the sides. Commander UAE AF&AD lauded the glorious history of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and also acknowledged the endeavours made by the PAF in modernization and indigenization of its fleet in recent years.Both the dignitaries discussed ways and means to further enhance and continue exemplary mutual cooperation between the two air forces.