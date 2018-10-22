PM orders relief package for Thar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressing serious concerns over the terrible situation regarding deaths of children in Tharparkar has directed to prepare a relief package for drought-hit Thar.

A comprehensive report pertaining to the worsening state of drought-stricken Tharparkar where malnutrition has claimed lives of a number of children was presented to the prime minister Sunday.

Through the report the premier was apprised of the terrible circumstances inside the Sindh’s district. He expressed his serious concerns over the matter and directed relevant authorities to prepare a relief package for the famine-ridden population of Thar.

Earlier Sunday, two more children died of malnutrition in Mithi’s Civil Hospital taking the death toll to 31 in this month and 531 for the year so far.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on October 19 directed the health department to set up medical camps in every district so as to deal with the health issues as a result of drought-like situation in Tharparkar.