Millers unhappy with conditions attached with sugar export

ISLAMABAD: Although for sugar millers and exporters, export of the commodity has become more attractive as in international market its prices are increasing, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) is unhappy with the government recent decision of attaching ‘conditions’ with the a million tons sugar export permission.

According to International Sugar Organisation, from April to September 28, the white sugar price in international market was hovering in the range of $310 to $350 a ton.

On the day of the decision (Oct 2) by the ECC, the sugar price in international market was $333.7/ton and on October 18, it was recorded at $378.25/ton in international market, depicting an increase of 1313.35 percent in two weeks. There is a continuous increase in price, making the export of the commodity more feasible and attractive for the millers and exporters.

It is worth mentioning that the ECC has given the permission at start of October 2018, but this time without any freight or financial support to millers/exporters. Besides, only those sugar mills will be allowed to export sugar, which have paid arrears to farmers for all the crops up to 2017-18.

Interestingly, after this decision, the sugar price in local market has increased by around six to eight rupees a kilogram. Before the decision, sugar retail price was Rs52/kg and after this decision it gone up to Rs59/kg.

Most notable of all was the decision to force mills to start before the November 15, which is two weeks before the legally binding date of November 30, in order to be eligible for sugar export. This condition was not acceptable.

The association asked the federal government to give unconditional permission for export of the 1 million tons of sugar, which is a proven surplus lying with the mills. By starting the season, it would not feasible for the mills to add more surpluses to the stocks.

“Pakistan is desperate for foreign exchange and we have half a billion dollars of surplus sugar laying in mills godowns, which is preventing the mills from starting the next season but the government is putting restrictions on the terms of export which will ultimately make exports impossible,” PSMA Chairman Aslam Faruque said.

Besides, it demanded that the rate of sales tax should be reviewed from time to time as was the case in the past but in the last 2 years it was fixed at Rs60/ and the actual price of sugar went down to Rs47/48. FBR should collect sales tax based on the actual price of sugar in the market rather than burdening the consumer with a fixed sales tax which is unfairly high.

The cost of production for one kg sugar at last seasons notified cane price was Rs63.50/ but due to exports not being allowed to take place, the current ex-mill sugar prices have reduced to around Rs.47/48 with this mismatch in prices, how can sugar mills survive in these conditions?”

Federal and provincial government owe over Rs16 billion to the sugar industry in export subsidies, some of them payable since 2012.

Chairman said that the government should first clear all previous subsidy and link minimum sugarcane price for new season to local sugar price, then they can open the new crushing season.