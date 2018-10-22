Farmer shot dead

PAKPATTAN: Four unknown accused shot dead a farmer at Chak 60-D on Sunday. Reportedly, farmer M Abid of Chak Dal Wala Khu went to his fields where four unidentified accused were hiding in the maize crops.

They opened fire at him. As a result, he was injured. He was rushed to Bonga Hayat Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police have registered a case against the accused.

TWO HELD: Police arrested two accused Tahir Fareed and Sarwar here on Sunday.

It also recovered 20 litres of wine and a 12–bore gun from their possession. A case has been registered.