Man kills wife over minor issue

VEHARI: A man killed his wife over a minor dispute here on Sunday. Accused Syed Hussain Shah killed his wife in Five-Marla Scheme, Luddan.

Victim Kausar Mai was the mother of five daughters and a son. After the incident, brothers of Kausar Mai reached the spot and tried to kill the accused but police rushed and rescued him. Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.