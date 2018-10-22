Litigation burden on ECP reduces by 90pc

ISLAMABAD: The empowering of returning officer under the Elections Act, 2017 to decide on a recounting application has lessen burden of litigation on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by about 90 per cent.

The new legislation makes it mandatory on a returning officer to go for vote recount in a particular constituency if the difference of votes between the successful candidate and the runner-up is less than 10,000 votes or five per cent of total polled votes.

“Before commencement of the consolidation proceedings, the returning officer shall recount the ballot papers of one or more polling stations if a request or challenge in writing is made by a contesting candidate or his election agent and the margin of victory is less than five percent of the total votes polled in the constituency or ten thousand votes, whichever is less, or the Returning Officer considers such request as not unreasonable: Provided that the recount shall be made by the Returning Officer only once, says sub-section 5 of Section 95 of the act.

Similarly, the Election Commission may, before conclusion of the consolidation proceedings, for reasons to be recorded, direct the returning officer to recount the ballot papers of one or more polling stations.

There apparently are no chances that a poll-related issue will linger on for even months now. Better training of polling staff has also contributed to elimination of vote-related issues. Moreover, a returning officer is now legally bound also to send the results of a constituency to the Election Commission by 2:00am, upon conclusion of polling at a fixed time.

One of the oldest cases is being heard at the Election Commission since 2014 though it is not related to elections. It pertains to foreign funding of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. However, apparently, the case is nearing its logical end after on the direction of the Election Commission, the State Bank of Pakistan, shared all the related banking transactions and scrutiny of the same started last week by the Election Commission’s three-member committee. “It is quite obvious that the burden of litigation on the Election Commission and election tribunals has been massively lessen after the much-needed legislation last year and we have now time to focus on other important matters as well,” a senior official at the Election Commission Secretariat said while talking to The News here. He pointed out that the last recounting was made in PP-27, Jhelum-III, the other day, wherein a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate had challenged the vote count and applied for recounting, which was done. This seat was vacated by PTI’s Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, after winning it in the July 25 general election.

The PML-N’s Haji Nisar Lilla won the by-election for PP-27 (Pind Dadan Khan) in the final result after the votes recount. The by-election was held on October 14 and the PML-N had won the seat but the result was withheld after the runner-up applied for the recount since the victory margin was very slim.

The margin for the PML-N nominee has been reduced to 438 votes compared to earlier 656 votes. After the recount, the winning candidate has 61,139 votes whereas he had obtained 61,542 votes as per initial results.

The application for the recount was filed by the PTI’s Raja Shahnawaz, whose votes too reduced to 60,701 from earlier announced 60,886 votes. The reduction in margin of victory is mainly due to the fact that overseas Pakistanis mostly voted for PTI candidate and postal ballot factor also went to his favour. The number of invalid votes has increased from 1,554 to 2,401 in the recount as the total number of valid votes is now 124,806 from earlier 125,391 votes.