Labourer injured

LAHORE: A labourer was shot at and wounded by a man for demanding wages in Johar Town on Sunday. The injured labourer identified as Masood was admitted to a local hospital. Accused Shekih Taqi had hired Maqsood as labourer. He got infuriated when Maqsood demanded wages. He whipped out his weapon and shot at and wounded him.
