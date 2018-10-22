‘Donkey King’ breaks all animated films records

KARACHI: Geo’s first and Pakistan’s number one animated movie ‘The Donkey King’ breaks all animated film records within 8 days, Mangu Being chased by 5 Indian Films. With a record breaking business of 8+ crores, Geo Films' Donkey King has broken the animation record of all films within just one week. The movie broke lifetime records of all animated movies ever launched in the country including 3 Bahadur and Allahyar: The Legend of Markhor. The movie is equally appreciated by kids and adults in houseful shows especially on weekends. Mangu, as the now famous donkey character, has also surpassed 5 Bollywood movies this weekend at the box office including Namaste England, Badhai Ho, Jalebi, Helicopter Eila, and Friday. Nadeem Mandviwallah of Mandviwallah Entertainment, who manages and markets films to some of the most influential cinema audiences in Pakistan says, "We have not seen anything like it. Donkey King is being driven by children's love for Mangu but then the parents and older family members love the film's concept, comedy and entertainment as well. Now we have also started getting crowds without the smaller children even as its message and entertainment value is for all."