Air chief calls on UAE Air Force commander

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, visited the UAE Air Force Headquarters during his visit to the UAE, Sunday, says a press release. On his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of the UAE Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour. Later, the air chief called on Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammad Al-Alawi, Commander UAE Air Force & Air Defence (AF&AD) in his office.
