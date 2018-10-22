Mon October 22, 2018
Sports

Our Correspondent
October 22, 2018

SNGPL-NBP match drawn in PPFL

LAHORE: SNGPL and NBP interesting battle ended 3-3 draw In Pakistan Premier Football.In Punjab Stadium Lahore Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines (SNGPL) got off to a flying start against National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). Muhammad Shoaib Provided lead in the 16th minute but Adil Ahmad equaliser in the 21th minute stunned the SNGPL.

He scored again to make it 2-1 for NBP after 12 minutes. Sher Ali added one more to the lead before end of the first half. SNGPL fought well for the comeback Bahar Ali reduced the deficit in the 70th minute and then provided the equaliser after 5 minutes to make it 3-0. No team was able to get lead in the remaining time. In the second encounter Baloachistan FC Noshki and Civil Aviation Authority match ended a goalless draw. Both teams made some good moves put poor finishing denied the goal.

