Thousands of runners compete in smoggy Delhi half marathon

NEW DELHI: Thousands of runners brushed off health warnings Sunday to compete in the New Delhi half marathon, even as smog reached unhealthy levels in the world’s most polluted major city.

More than 34,000 runners hit the streets of the Indian capital for the 13.1 mile (21 kilometre) race that doctors wanted postponed because of Delhi’s atrocious winter smog.

The US embassy website Sunday showed levels of the smallest and most harmful airborne pollutants reached 199 at race time -- eight times the World Health Organization’s safe maximum.

At such readings, outdoor exertion is strongly inadvisable and doctors warn prolonged exposure can trigger asthma attacks, worsen lung conditions and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.