Mon October 22, 2018
AFP
October 22, 2018

Koepka to be world No 1 for first time after CJ Cup win

JEJU, South Korea: Triple major champion Brooks Koepka will overtake Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose to become world number one for the first time after winning the CJ Cup on Sunday by four strokes.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Koepka after completing a final round of eight-under par 64 at the US PGA Tour event in South Korea, highlighted by a chip-in for birdie on the 16th, to finish 21 under par.

The 2018 US PGA Tour Player of the Year, Koepka carded a total of 267 to capture first prize in the $9.5 million tournament and hold off fellow American Gary Woodland, who poured in 11 birdies as he charged to a final-round 63 for a 271 aggregate.

The in-form Koepka, who this year won his second and third majors at the US Open and the US PGA, shook off some shaky moments early in his final round at the Club at Nine Bridges on the southern resort island of Jeju.

He started the week ranked third behind fellow Ryder Cup players Johnson and Rose, who both sat out the tournament, and will leapfrog the pair when the new rankings are officially announced on Monday. Koepka began his final round with a four-stroke lead over fellow American Scott Piercy and England’s Ian Poulter.

