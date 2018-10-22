Kayes hits career-best 144 as BD down Zimbabwe

DHAKA: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs in the first one-day international to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Opener Imrul Kayes struck a career best 144 off 140 balls to guide Bangladesh to 271-8 before the hosts restricted Zimbabwe to 243-9 in 50 overs. Sean Williams made the highest score for Zimbabwe with 50 not out off 58 balls. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career best 3-46 for Bangladesh.

Eaerlier Promoted back to the opening slot, Imrul Kayes’s one-man show pulled Bangladesh out of a hole to post a challenging 271 for 8 in the ODI series opener against Zimbabwe, in Dhaka on Sunday. Momentum swung back and forth in the first half of the Bangladesh innings, after the hosts opted to bat first. Zimbabwe foiled Bangladesh’s attempt at building partnerships and clawed their way back into the game through some tight bowling by their pacers and a Kyle Jarvis three-fer in the middle overs that crippled Bangladesh.

Kayes, though, dug in with a supporting role from Saifuddin, to bail the home team out and register his third ODI century in the process. A sedate start by Bangladesh, with the ball not coming on to the bat early on, was followed by Tendai Chatara’s double-wicket over to add to their woes.

Bangladesh

Liton Das c Zhuwao b Chatara 4

Imrul Kayes c Moor b Jarvis 144

Fazle Mahmud c Taylor b Chatara 0

Mushfiqur Rahim c Taylor b Mavuta 15

Mohammad Mithun c Taylor b Jarvis 37

Mahmudullah Riyad c Taylor b Jarvis 0

Mehidy Hasan c Taylor b Jarvis 1

M Saifuddin c Mavuta b Chatara 50

Mashrafe Mortaza not out 2

Mustafizur Rahman not out 1

Extras: (b1, lb1, w14, nb1) 17

Total: (50 overs, eight wickets) 271

Fall: 1-16 (Liton), 2-17 (Fazle), 3-66 (Mushfiqur), 4-137 (Mithun), 5-137 (Mahmudullah), 6-139 (Mehidy), 7-266 (Kayes), 8-267 (Saifuddin) DNB: Nazmul Islam

Bowling: Jarvis 9-1-37-4, Chatara 10-1-55-3 (w4, nb1), Tiripano 10-0-60-0 (w3), Mavuta 8-0-48-1 (w4), Raza 6-0-37-0, Williams 7-0-32-0 (w3)

Zimbabwe

H. Masakadza run out 21

C. Zhuwao b Mustafizur 35

B. Taylor b Nazmul 5

C. Ervine b Mehidy 24

S. Raza b Nazmul 7

S. Williams not out 50

P. Moor lbw b Mehidy 26

D. Tiripano run out 2

B. Mavuta c&b Mehidy 20

K. Jarvis c Mushfiqur b Mahmudullah 37

Tendai Chatara not out 2

Extras: (b3, lb3, w7, nb1) 14

Total: (nine wickets; 50 overs) 243

Fall: 1-48 (Zhuwao), 2-59 (Taylor), 3-63 (Masakadza), 4-88 (Raza), 5-100 (Ervine), 6-145 (Moor), 7-148 (Tiripano), 8-169 (Mavuta), 9-236 (Jarvis)

Bowling: Mortaza 10-0-55-0 (w1, nb1), Mehidy 10-0-46-3, Mustafizur 8-1-29-1 (w3), Nazmul 8-0-38-2 (w1), Saifuddin 7-1-29-0, Mahmudullah 4-0-24-1, Fazle 3-0-16-0 (w2)

Result: Bangladesh won by 28 runs

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS) Match Referee: David Boon (AUS).