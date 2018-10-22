Pakistan’s Sultan to feature in Dubai Desert race

LAHORE: Pakistani racer Sahibzada Sultan Mohammad Ali will take part in the Dubai Desert Race in November this year.“I will try my best to win,” he said in a video message . He also expressed his optimism at representing Pakistan in the prestigious Dakar Rally in Africa. Rally racers from across the world, including England, Saudi Arabia and the United States, will be taking part in the tournament. Ali is currently competing in the three-day Gwadar Off-Road Rally.