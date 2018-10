Pak U-15 footballers off to Nepal

LAHORE: The Pakistan National U-15 Team have left for Nepal to participate in the SAFF U-15 Championship. The event is going to be held from October 25 to November 3 at Kathmandu, Nepal.

The team: Muhammed Awais, Afnan Shahid, Muhammed Hamza Naseem, Haseeb Ahmed Khan (Captain), Mohibullah, Najeebullah, Junaid Aahmed Shah, Jawad Bashir, Khushal Khan, Asif Ali, Muhammed Kashif, Shahzaib Jawed, Wasif, Adnan Justin, Syed Ali Shah, Osama, Saad Khan, Mudassar Nazar, Hassan Shereen, Iftikhar Ahmed, Moin Ahmed, Muhammed Amir Khan.

Jose Roberto Portella(Head Coach) Asghar Khan Anjum (Asst.Coach/Asst Manager) Sheikh Zahid Niaz (Assistant Coach), Ghulam Shabir (Assistan Coach) Choudary Noman Ibrahim (Goalkeeper Coach), Muhammed Adnan (Physio).