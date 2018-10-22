Mon October 22, 2018
Sports

AB
Asher Butt
October 22, 2018

Lahore races: Battle Front wins Tab Cup

LAHORE: The day at the Lahore Race Club started with an upset staged by Poma Love in the opening race while the main trophy race, the Fab Tab Cup had Battle Front come up as the clear winner here on Sunday.

Not only in the opening race, there were several other upsets recorded during the day. The first race of the day was the new entrants but still there were a few who could be the best like Amir Love but Poma’s Love staged an upset here. While the favourite Amir Love's secured second place.

In the second race, which too was an upset, Lucky Sohna got to the first place with the favourite Head Line get second place and Baa Atbar becoming third. The third race finished in favour of Al llan, which was predicted for a win while Uzair Prince was second and Nice One completed the top three podium. The fluker Neeli The Great won the fourth race with Sweet Miracle getting second place and One Man Show was third. Here Desert Rain was third.

In the fifth race which was Fan Tan Cup, the winner was one of the favourites Battle Front but the other two places second and third were surprisingly taken by unknown Goleke Queen and Sparking.In the last race of the day, Manu Jutt was the winner, Abdullah Princess was second and Vegas was third.

Comments

