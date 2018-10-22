Taylor sets sights on 100 Tests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WELLINGTON: Ross Taylor, New Zealand's 34-year old batting mainstay, wants to play 100 Tests before he thinks about retiring from the game. He is 15 matches away from the mark and there is a likelihood that it could happen in Sydney in 2020.
Taylor is set to leave with the New Zealand squad for a full tour of the UAE, where they play Pakistan in three T20Is, three ODIs and three Tests from October 31. The team is coming out of a seven-month break from cricket - their previous series was in March-April when they hosted England - but the cricketers themselves have kept busy hopping around T20 leagues and the English county circuit.
“I've always said I want to get to the World Cup. Obviously the Boxing Day Test in Australia is a nice incentive also,” Taylor told Stuff.co.nz. “I wouldn't mind playing 100 Tests. But that is still a long way away and I've got to get these hammies and calves and rest of the body in some decent shape to hopefully get there.”
