Mon October 22, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2018

Share

Shabbir claims professionals’ title in CJCSC Golf

ISLAMABAD: Shabbir Iqbal edged out Mohammad Munir by a stroke to land the professional title of the 10th Chairman JCSC (CJCSC) Golf Tournament at the PAF Course.

Pakistan No 1 professional golfer carded 11 under 202 over three days to win the title. In the final round Sunday, Shabbir returned with two under 69 just managing to keep intact his slender lead against Munir who was seen in brilliant touch on the last day.

Munir carded six under 65 on the final day following his lackluster performance on the second day where he managed two over 73. However, Munir’s last round was not enough to overpower Shabbir who ended three-day proceedings one stroke ahead of his Islamabad Golf Course rival. Mohammad Naeem (208) and Mohammad Sohail (212) earned fourth and fifth position on par 71 course.

Ghazanfar Mehmood won amateur gross event with a score of four over 217 for three rounds. Taimoor Khan (219) and Tariq Mehmood (222) followed him for second and third position respectively.

Ten-stroke handicap golfer Umair Saleem emerged winner in amateur net category with a score of 210 over three rounds. Usama Imran (211) followed him in net category. Muhammad Akram won Senior Professional category, while Gul Hassan was winner in junior professional. Mrs Tahira Nazir won the ladies amateur title of the championship. Arooba Ali finished runner up.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) was the chief guest at the closing and prize distribution ceremony. Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat appreciated the participants for proving their skills while providing entertainment to the golf enthusiasts in Pakistan. CJCSC congratulated the winners for their remarkable success. He paid special gratitude to the sponsors and media for their support to the game of golf. He also applauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Services Sports Control Board for smooth conduct of the Championship.

