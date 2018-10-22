Defeat against India triggers in-team fighting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey has been dragged to the brink as defeat against India triggered verbal clashes amongst officials and senior players as a result head coach Saqlain was asked to pack his bags.

The head coach was seen exchanging hot words with manager Hasan Sardar over failing to substitute goalkeeper Imran Butt during match against India. It has been learnt that when captain Rizwan Sr requested team management to change Imran Butt under the bar as he was not performing well, Saqlain acted and asked the reserve goalkeeper to get ready.

However, manager Hasan Sardar and assistant coach Rehan Butt who happened to Imran’s brother told head coach not to intervene and sit on bench instead. Hassan was also seen using derogatory language against Saqlain and asked him not to intervene in coaching matter.

Pakistan took the lead early against India but could not hold on to one goal advantage. The infighting between officials and later amongst the senior players resulted in miss coordination and ultimately 3-1 defeat. Two senior players captain Rizwan Sr and former captain Mohammad Irfan were also seen exchanging hot words during the match against India blaming one another for not behaving.

It has also been learnt that Hassan Sardar who happened to be one of the worst ever administrators in hockey was seen abusing Saqlain even after the match.Following total mismanagement and mishandling of the team during important match against India, Saqlain was told by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official to pack his bags and get back home.

“Head coach Saqain has been asked that he is no more part of the team. He was booked to return home by the first available flight,” a PHF official when approached said.

One after another controversies dragged the game of hockey to new low with no one there to stem the rot. Bad management and non-professional administration of the PHF during the last three years has not only resulted in poor performance it also gave birth to one controversy after another. The incident occurred on field in Oman the other day is yet prove that things are not being managed professionally by the PHF.

With World Cup just around the corner, such amateurish handling of the team would bring bad name to the country and its hockey. Hasan Sardar is famous for handling and managing the affairs in worst way. He was chief selector of Pakistan hockey when the team finished last in 2010 World Cup. He was blamed at that time for not considering deserving players for the Cup.