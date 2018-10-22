Mon October 22, 2018
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

World

AFP
October 22, 2018

Jordan wants Israel to return lands leased under 1994 peace deal

AMMAN: King Abdullah II announced Sunday that Jordan has notified Israel it wants to reclaim two small plots of territory leased under their 1994 peace deal.

“We have informed Israel (that we are putting) an end to the application of the peace treaty annexes regarding Baqura and Ghumar,” said the king, quoted by official news agency Petra. But Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he wanted to open negotiations to keep the current arrangement in place. The land was leased to Israel for a 25-year renewable period under annexes of the 1994 peace treaty that lay down a one-year notice period, with Jordan retaining sovereignty.“Israel was informed today of the Jordanian decision,” the monarch said, stressing that “Baqura and Ghumar are Jordanian land and will remain Jordanian”.“Baqura and Ghumar have always been at the top of our priorities, and we have decided to put an end to the application of the peace treaty annexes regarding Baqura and Ghumar,” he added. Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he had been informed of Jordan’s request.“As part of the agreement between our two countries, Jordan kept the right to take back the two areas at the end of the 25 year period,” the premier said.

“We will open negotiations on the possibility of prolonging the existing agreement,” he added, as Israel marked the anniversary on the Jewish calendar of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination. Rabin signed the peace agreement with Jordan and was killed by a right-wing Jewish extremist in 1995.

“There is no doubt that from an overall point of view, this agreement constitutes an important and valuable asset for our two countries,” Netanyahu said.The agreement on Baqura and Ghumar is automatically renewable unless either side gives a year’s notice to terminate the deal, “in which case, at the request of either party, consultations shall be entered into”.Baqura is a border area of six square kilometres (2.4 sq miles) in Jordan’s northern Irbid province, while Ghumar covers four square kilometres in the southern Aqaba province.

