Egypt extends state of emergency for 3 months

CAIRO: Egypt’s parliament voted on Sunday to extend a state of emergency in the country for three months, prolonging the authorities’ ability to use special powers into 2019. Egypt first imposed a state of emergency in April 2017 after two church bombings killed at least 45 people, and has extended it at three-month intervals since. The renewal starting Oct. 15 was published in the official gazette last week, and required parliamentary approval within seven days.
