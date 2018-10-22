Greek anarchists vandalise Canadian embassy

ATHENS: Greek anarchists protesting the presence of a Canadian goldmining firm Sunday attacked the Canadian embassy in Athens causing material damage, police said, adding that no one was hurt. Around a dozen protesters calling themselves the Rubicon Anarchist Collective, according to a video posted to the internet, sprayed the building in the northern suburb of Halandri with red paint and caused other material damage before fleeing, the Ana news agency reported. “We unequivocally condemn the attack on the Canadian embassy building that took place this morning, resulting in material damage,” the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement. “Such illegal actions will not affect the excellent relations between our country and Canada, nor the bonds of timeless friendship linking our two nations,” the ministry said, adding that those responsible would be found and punished.