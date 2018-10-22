Outrage in France after teen threatens teacher with fake gun

PARIS: French politicians on Sunday reacted with outrage to a video of a teenager in a tough Paris suburb threatening his teacher with a fake gun. The incident, which was filmed and uploaded onto social media by one of the teen’s classmates, took place Thursday at a high school in the southeastern suburb of Creteil. In the video the 15-year-old can be seen standing over the seated teacher, brandishing a weapon that turned out to be an air gun. “You’ve marked me absent. Mark me as present,” he shouts as another student tries to plead his case with the teacher, who appears more weary than panicked and continues working on her laptop while exchanging a few inaudible remarks with the class.